Dorothy Adams



Greenville - Dorothy Adelyn Adams, 97, wife of the late of Ralph Eugene Adams, passed away May 26, 2019.



Born in Allegheny County, PA, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Arnold Goschke.



Dorothy was employed by the Red Cross at the end of WWII and by the U.S. Air Force Special Services following the War.



Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Leslie Dale (Steve).



A gathering for family and friends with a short Memorial Service will be held at Rolling Green Village in the Palmetto Conference Room on Friday, May 31st from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to spend more time with family and friends, especially those living alone or in a nursing facility.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.