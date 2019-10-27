|
Dorothy Ann Barnette
Greenville - Dorothy Ann May Barnette, 93, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
She is survived by her two brothers, Johnny May and James "Jim" May (Lorrain).
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Barnette in 2013.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 11:15 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be held at Graceland Cemetery West.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019