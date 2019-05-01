Services
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Simpsonville - Dorothy "Dot" Ellen Owens Bennett, 86, widow of Martin Lewis Bennett Sr., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Mrs. Bennett was born in Gray Court to the late Robert Lee Owens and Nannie Ellen Douglas Owens. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and the Linda Faye Bobo Sunday School Class.

Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Laine Bennett; a sister, Diane Cantrell; two grandchildren, Kasey Bennett (Megan), and Kayla Bennett (Kristin); and two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Woody Bennett. She was predeceased by a son, Marty Bennett Jr.; and a sister, Betty Compton; two brothers-in-law, Armond Compton, Sr. and Bill Cantrell.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Friendship Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 noon until 1:45 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the , 301 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29601.

The family would like to say a special thank you to James Russell for all his compassion and help for the last several years.

Published in The Greenville News on May 1, 2019
