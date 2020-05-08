Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
Coleman Memorial Cemetery
Dorothy Black Nichols Obituary
Dorothy Black Nichols

Greenville - Dorothy Black Nichols, 87, widow of Morris (Nick) Nichols, of Greenville, died May 7, on her wedding anniversary, at her home.

Born in Greenville, she was a middle child of the late Mae and Carroll Black.

She is a graduate of Berea High School and worked briefly at Duke Power. After marriage, Dot took care of the children, rental properties, and the "old folks." It wasn't easy but Dot persevered. Few people could do what she did and usually with a smile. She was a member of Berea Friendship United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, ministered to others, and was most famous for her homemade cakes.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Bates and Lisa Nichols; her sister, Mary Childs; three grandsons, James Cartee (Kaycee), Nicholas Bates, and Michael Bates (Robyn); two great grandsons and one great granddaughter.

In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her oldest daughter, Andi Nichols.

The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date. A private graveside service will be held Monday, May 11, 2020, at Coleman Memorial Cemetery.

Susan and Lisa would like to express a special thank you to their dear friend, Patricia Baldwin.

Family and friends are encouraged to share condolences on Dorothy's obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home".

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.
Published in The Greenville News from May 8 to May 10, 2020
