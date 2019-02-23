Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary
Entombment
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum
Honea Path - Dorothy Willene Brazeal Burton, 91, wife of the late Colie Burton, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Born in Piedmont, she was a daughter of the late Perry and Ollie Luther Brazeal. She retired from Union Carbide and was a Baptist.

Survivors include sister, Lillie Mae Standard; two grandchildren, Christopher Burton and Larrena E. Burton Bradley; two great-grandsons, Gavin and Jensen; and daughter-in-law, Tracy Gaillard and her husband David.

She was predeceased by son, Tony Burton; and brothers, Alvin, Othel, Marion "Hoppy" and Bruce Brazeal.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, followed by the service at 2:00 in the mortuary chapel.

Entombment will be Tuesday, February 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 23, 2019
