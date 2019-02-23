|
|
Dorothy Burton
Honea Path - Dorothy Willene Brazeal Burton, 91, wife of the late Colie Burton, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Born in Piedmont, she was a daughter of the late Perry and Ollie Luther Brazeal. She retired from Union Carbide and was a Baptist.
Survivors include sister, Lillie Mae Standard; two grandchildren, Christopher Burton and Larrena E. Burton Bradley; two great-grandsons, Gavin and Jensen; and daughter-in-law, Tracy Gaillard and her husband David.
She was predeceased by son, Tony Burton; and brothers, Alvin, Othel, Marion "Hoppy" and Bruce Brazeal.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, followed by the service at 2:00 in the mortuary chapel.
Entombment will be Tuesday, February 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 23, 2019