Dorothy Cox
Greenville - Dorothy Jean Massey Cox, 85, of Greenville, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Walker and Gena Baker Massey.
Dorothy was an active member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church, and before retiring, she worked as a seamstress at Stone Manufacturing. She enjoyed playing Bingo, but her passion was sewing and loved making quilts for her grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Collins (Jackie M. Clark), and Cindy Massey; four grandchildren, Dollie Adams, Leanne Cox, Brandon Massey (Brittany), and Jamie Mills (Justin); six great grandchildren, Lochlan Adams, Hannah Collins, Addyson Collins, Madaline and Marlie Cox, and Brynlee Massey; and one brother, Raymond Massey.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Carlyle Cox, Sr.; her only son, John C. Cox, Jr.; a son-in-law, Allen Massey; a grandson, Ricky Collins; and three brothers, Charles, James, and Billy Massey.
The visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. with a funeral service to follow in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In addition to flowers, memorials may be made to the , https://act.alz.org.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 2, 2019