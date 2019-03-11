Dorothy Frost Kelly



Zirconia, NC - Dorothy Frost Kelly, 86, wife of the late Reverend Billy Kelly, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, March 9, 2019.



She was born in Baltimore, MD on November 30, 1932, to the late Fred and Winnie Morton Frost. The family returned to Sevierville, TN in the '40's.



Dorothy was a 1950 graduate of Sevier County High School, and a 1954 graduate of Carson Newman College. She taught at Massey Hill High in Fayetteville, NC in 1955-56.



Dorothy was member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Greenville, SC. She was a faithful Baptist evangelist's wife and traveled many years with her husband. She helped her husband at the Greer Baptist Campmeeting in Greer, SC. Following his death, she continued his ministry by speaking at Ladies Conferences.



She is survived by her son, John Daniel "Dan" Kelly and his wife Tammy of Greer, SC, her daughter, Christy Kelly Capps and her husband Ben of Zirconia, NC; her grandchildren, Derrick Kelly and his wife Samantha of Greer, SC, Brooke Capps Norville and her husband Andrew of Rutherfordton, NC, Cole and Luke Kelly of Greer, SC, and Kelly, Ella and Billy Capps of Zirconia, NC; and a great-grandson, Cooper Kelly. She was looking forward to meeting her new great-grandson, Bennett Norville, who is due at the end of March; a sister, Faye Frost Roberts, and two nieces and a nephew.



In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her son, Paul David Kelly and a grandson, Christopher Bennett Capps.



A visitation will be held at Tabernacle Baptist Church at 3931 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorial gifts may be made to Greer Baptist Campmeeting, P.O. Box 1212, Greer, SC, 29650.



The family will be at their respective homes.



