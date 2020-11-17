Dorothy Glenn Cole
Greenville - Dorothy Glenn Cole (Dottie) passed away on November 16, 2020. She was born in Shelby, NC in 1928 to the late Allen and Cora Smith Glenn. She was married to the late Datis E. Cole, Sr. for 59 years. They had three children, Datis E. Cole, Jr., Robert G. Cole, and the late Kathleen Cole Thrasher.
Dottie was a graduate of Columbia Commercial College and was employed with Dun and Bradstreet in Columbia and Greenville 30 years until her retirement. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and Sunday school for over 67 years and was currently a member of the Agape class.
Dottie loved cooking, sewing, art books and painting with a friend, gardening, flowers, church, a good bargain, friends, and most of all her children, grandchild, two great grandchildren, and being the helpmate of the late Datis Cole, Sr. for 59 years.
She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Datis E. Cole, Sr. and their precious daughter, Kathleen Cole Thrasher.
She is survived by her treasured sons, Datis E. Cole, Jr. (Myra Ashley) and Robert Glenn Cole (Pamela); one special grandson, Christopher Cole Thrasher (Allyson); and two great grandchildren, Jacob and Jetta.
There will be a graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Park at 1 Pine Knoll Dr., Greenville, SC 29609 on Friday November 20, 2020 at 11 am with Dr. Pamela Patrick Cole officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buffalo Baptist Church at 618 Old Buffalo Church Rd., Blacksburg, SC 29702. Online memorials may be made at www.mackeycenturydrive.com
