Dorothy Gwendolyn Liner



Greenville - Dorothy Gwendolyn Liner of Greenville, SC passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019 at her residence.



A native of Darlington, SC, she was born to the late James Bertram Wilson and Ada Wilson.



She attended the Baptist Hospital Nursing program where she enjoyed her nursing education. Dot retired from the Greenville Hospital System at the age of 90, after working for Greenville OB/GYN Associates for 64 years.



She is survived by her daughters, Mary Gilchrist and Libby Grunewald, and her favorite and most loved grandson, Joseph Grunewald, and many nieces and nephews.



Dot was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Leonard Liner, sisters, Betty Lou Johnson, Madelyn Stoudemire and a brother, James Bertram Wilson, Jr.



Dot had been a member of White Oak Baptist Church since 1958. She was secretary of the Lydia Class, which she loved. Please make donations to the church in her memory.



A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in Springwood Cemetery Downtown.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary