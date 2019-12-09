|
Dorothy J. Jones
Taylors - Dorothy Carolyn Johnson Jones, 85, of Taylors, died December 8, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, a daughter of the late Roy Brockman Johnson and Ruth Hendrix Johnson, she was a retired employee of Winn Dixie Warehouse and member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Robert "Bob" Bomar Jones of the home; one son, Steve Jones of Travelers Rest; one brother, David Johnson of Greer; and three grandchildren, Travis Jones of Taylors, Jandy Graham of Rock Hill, SC and David Miller of Guam.
She was predeceased by one brother, Tommy Johnson and one sister, Betty Phillips.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Brushy Creek Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Jim Russell and Dr. Jimmie Harley. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service.
The family is at the home of the son.
Memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 4999 Old Spartanburg Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019