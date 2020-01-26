Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Dorothy Marie Bostian

Dorothy Marie Bostian Obituary
Dorothy Marie Bostian

Greenville - Dorothy Marie Bostian, 88, formerly of Charlotte, NC, died Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Born in Anson County, NC, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Mrs. Bostian was a member of Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte, NC.

She is survived by her loving husband, H. Ray Bostian; her son, Jeffrey Bostian (Dana); two grandchildren, Jay Bostian (Eliza) and Mary Page Durant (Tom); and a great grandchild, Ella Kate Bostian.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Charlotte, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzhiemer's Association, 123 Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
