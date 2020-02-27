|
Dorothy "Dot" Mason Kellett
Easley - Dorothy "Dot" Mason Kellett, 84, of 117 Cottage Gate Lane, Easley, SC, died on February 26, 2020.
Dot was born in Westminster, SC, and was the daughter of the late Thomas Radford and Mildred Peden Mason. She lived most of her adult life in Seneca, SC, was a long-time member of Saint Mark United Methodist Church, a member of the D.A.R., and retired from Clemson University. Her favorite pastime during her retirement years was watching her beloved grandson play baseball and basketball.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, John Newton Kellett, Jr., daughter, Melissa "Missy" Kellett Marchal (Doug) of Piedmont, SC, grandson, Matthew Douglas Marchal, granddog Maddie, three sisters, Carolyn Mason Wilborn, Martha Mason Thrailkill, and Betty Mason Moore, six nieces, one nephew, and many great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Virginia Mason Harbin and Frances Mason Dillard, a brother, Thomas Radford Mason, and a great-nephew, James Andrew Thrailkill.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Saint Mark United Methodist Church in Seneca, SC with burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 PM, in the church atrium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 616 Quincy Road, Seneca, SC 29678 or Foothills Presbyterian Community, 205 Bud Nalley Drive, Ealsey, SC 29642.
The family would like to say special thanks to all of the wonderful caregivers at Foothills Presbyterian Community and Lutheran Hospice.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020