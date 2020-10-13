1/1
Dorothy Mull "Dot" Pittman
1927 - 2020
Dorothy "Dot" Mull Pittman

Greenville - Dorothy Ruth Mull "Dot" Pittman, 93, of Greenville, widow of Jack Pittman, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.

Born September 18, 1927, to Leo and Eva Mull of Greenville, Dot grew up in Greenville and graduated from Greenville High School in 1947.

In December of the same year, Dot married the late Jack Earl Pittman of Greenville. During their 66 years of marriage, Dot and Jack raised two sons in their home on Parker Road in the Berea area. They were active members of Monaghan Baptist Church across the street. As the decades passed, they welcomed five granddaughters who called Dot "Mimommie."

Dot worked as a secretary at Woodside Mill and Dunean Elementary School. She enjoyed cooking, baking, golfing, walking, reading her Bible, and spending time with her family and friends on Fripp Island. She spent her last years as a resident of The Gardens at Eastside Assisted Living and Memory Care Center.

Dot is survived by her twin sister, Doris Mull Johnson of Greenville; by her sons, Mitchell (Lyn) Pittman of Greenville and Van (Margaret) Pittman of Greer; by her five granddaughters, Shelley Ross of Greer, Christy Golden of High Point, N.C., Meredith Pittman of New York City, Rebecca Aguirre of Greer, and Alicia Pittman of Greenville; and by four great-grandsons, three great-granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held to celebrate Dot's life on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on Social Distancing and wearing a mask.

Memorials may be made to Monaghan Baptist Church, 1500 W. Parker Road, Greenville, SC 29617.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting the Thomas McAfee website Tribute Wall.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
