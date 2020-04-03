Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy S. Hudson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy S. Hudson Obituary
Dorothy S. Hudson

Greer - Dorothy Sue Henson Hudson, 94, widow of Roy Oliver Hudson, passed away on April 2, 2020.

A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late David and Alice H. Henson, she was a retired employee of Roger Huntington Nursing Home and a member of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Hudson was predeceased by two brothers, J.W. Henson and Milton Samuel Henson and two sisters, Mary Ruth Farmer and Myrtle Inez Farmer

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The families are at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 572 Mount Lebanon Church Road, Greer, SC 29651.

Online condolences can be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -