Dorothy S. Hudson
Greer - Dorothy Sue Henson Hudson, 94, widow of Roy Oliver Hudson, passed away on April 2, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late David and Alice H. Henson, she was a retired employee of Roger Huntington Nursing Home and a member of Mount Lebanon Baptist Church.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hudson was predeceased by two brothers, J.W. Henson and Milton Samuel Henson and two sisters, Mary Ruth Farmer and Myrtle Inez Farmer
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The families are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 572 Mount Lebanon Church Road, Greer, SC 29651.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020