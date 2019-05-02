|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Tench McElhannon
Greenville - Dorothy "Dot" Tench McElhannon, age 90, of Greenville, SC, widow of Rev. Eugene McElhannon, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday April 28, 2019.
Born July 2, 1928, Rev. McElhannon (Pastor Mac) and Mrs. Dot began their ministry together in 1946. They pastored and loved people for over 65 years together. Mrs. Dot loved her Lord and Savior with a fervent love. She loved and appreciated her family and enjoyed taking care of them. She had a "green thumb" and delighted in her flowers and garden spending many hours lovingly taking care of her lilies.
Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Rev. Eugene McElhannon (Pastor Mac) and their son, Donald Eugene McElhannon; her parents Fred and Ollie "Ma" Tench; and siblings Evelyn T. Burdette, Shirley T. Wells, Billie T. Elmore, Callie Mae Young and Marvin Tench.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Willis and her husband, Tony, and David McElhannon; her sisters Betty T. Strickland and Freda Weathers; her grandchildren, Joshua Willis and his wife, Maria, Michelle Nunn and her husband, Derrick, Jason McElhannon and his wife, Candace, and Shawna McElhannon; and her great-grandchildren, Lauren, Zachary, Kylie and Gavin.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM at Emmanuel Praise & Worship Center, 619 Fairview St, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 PM at Emmanuel Praise & Worship Center.
Dot will be laid to Rest at Graceland East Memorial Park Simpsonville, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Emmanuel Praise & Worship Center.
Cannon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Greenville News on May 2, 2019