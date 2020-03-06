Services
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
(864) 967-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Service
1218 North Main Street
Fountain Inn, SC 29644
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Pisgah Methodist Church
1719 McKelvey Road
Fountain Inn, SC
Dorothy Terry "Dot" Brashier

Dorothy Terry "Dot" Brashier Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Terry Brashier

- - Dorothy "Dot" Terry Brashier, 93, widow of Lawrence Brashier, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Mrs. Brashier was born in Greenville to the late James C. Terry and Myra Wood Terry. She was a member of Pisgah Methodist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Shirley Stone (Dennis), and Onie Campbell; three grandchildren, Denny Stone, Mandy Tucker (Jonathan) and Lee Ann Ballington (Mark); and five great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Emma Stone, Alexis and Stone Tucker, and Jaden Ballington. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, David Campbell.

Visitation will be 5-7 pm Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Services.

Funeral services will be 2 o'clock Sunday at Pisgah Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Pisgah Methodist Church, 1719 McKelvey Road, Fountain Inn, SC 29644.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation for the care and services provided to mom by National Health Care of Mauldin and The Springs Assisted Living in Simpsonville.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
