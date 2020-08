Dorothy (Dot) ThomasonGreenville - Dorothy (Dot) Thomason, 96, passed away on Thursday, 08/06/20.The daughter of the late Wilkes and Annie Sue Blake Jenkins she was also predeceased by four brothers - Dick, Jim, Bub, and Jerry Jenkins. She is survived by her sister Juanita Gardner.She is also survived by her children - Jo Ann Weathers of Dallas, Texas, Susan Dauber (Steve) of Simpsonville, SC, Brad (Becky) Thomason of Simpsonville, SC, and Carol (Kirk) Townsend of Waco, Texas; and her grandchildren - Daniel (Tracy), Brad, and Brooke Weathers, Allie and Matt Thomason, and Anna Townsend.She retired from Furman University after 26 years and was a member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church.Memorials can be made to BSUMC , 200 Buncombe St., Greenville, SC 29601 or the charity of your choice Our thanks to the staff at the Palmettos of Mauldin, Reliant Geriatrics, and Caris Hospice for taking such wonderful care of our Mother.Cremation Society of SC - Westville Funerals