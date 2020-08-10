Dorothy (Dot) Thomason
Greenville - Dorothy (Dot) Thomason, 96, passed away on Thursday, 08/06/20.
The daughter of the late Wilkes and Annie Sue Blake Jenkins she was also predeceased by four brothers - Dick, Jim, Bub, and Jerry Jenkins. She is survived by her sister Juanita Gardner.
She is also survived by her children - Jo Ann Weathers of Dallas, Texas, Susan Dauber (Steve) of Simpsonville, SC, Brad (Becky) Thomason of Simpsonville, SC, and Carol (Kirk) Townsend of Waco, Texas; and her grandchildren - Daniel (Tracy), Brad, and Brooke Weathers, Allie and Matt Thomason, and Anna Townsend.
She retired from Furman University after 26 years and was a member of Buncombe Street United Methodist Church.
Memorials can be made to BSUMC , 200 Buncombe St., Greenville, SC 29601 or the charity of your choice
.
Our thanks to the staff at the Palmettos of Mauldin, Reliant Geriatrics, and Caris Hospice for taking such wonderful care of our Mother.
