Dorothy V. "Dot" Mahaffey
Dorothy "Dot" V. Mahaffey

Easley, SC - Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Vaughn Mahaffey, 85, wife of the late Alvin Julius Mahaffey, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Clyde H. Vaughn and the late Inez Jennings Vaughn, Mrs. Mahaffey attended Easley High School and retired from Easley Textiles. She was an active member of Rock Springs Baptist Church for seventy-four plus years, where she taught GA's, the Sunbeams, served on the Church Care Ministry and belonged to the Victory Bible Fellowship Sunday School Class.

Dot was a faithful servant of God and devoted to her church, husband, children and grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Surviving are four sons, Dale Mahaffey (Debbie), Dan Mahaffey, Bo Mahaffey (April) and Scott Mahaffey, all of Easley; a sister, Rema Holcombe (John) of Easley; three grandchildren, Danielle M. Graham (Lucas), Alexis Mahaffey and A. J. Mahaffey; numerous special nieces and nephews; and special sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Mahaffey was predeceased by a sister, Betty Sisk.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Crisis, social distancing will be in effect at the church.

You may pay your respects to Mrs. Mahaffey from Noon until 5:00 PM Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown.

Memorials may be made to the Rock Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642; or to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
