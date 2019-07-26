Services
The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc.
606 W. Main St.
Laurens, SC 29360
(864) 984-4535
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc.
606 W. Main St.
Laurens, SC 29360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Jenrette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Wasson "Dori" Jenrette

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Wasson "Dori" Jenrette Obituary
Dorothy "Dori" Wasson Jenrette

Charleston - Dorothy "Dori" Wasson Jenrette, 47, of 1086 Ferry Crossing Circle, passed away on July 21, 2019, at her home.

Born in Shelby, NC, she was the daughter of Barbara Thompson Wasson of Laurens, Walter C. Trammell of Anderson, and John K. Wasson of Charleston. Dori was of the Presbyterian faith and was currently serving as Executive Director of Heartland Hospice in Charleston.

Surviving in addition to her parents, are her loving aunts and uncles, Jeanie Thompson Morrissey of Denver, CO, Mary Thompson Byrd (David) of Waco, TX, John Allen "Tommy" Thompson, III, of Laurens, Tacey Thompson Gohean (Bob) of Columbia, and James H. Wasson, Jr, (Sally) of Laurens; and numerous cousins, second cousins, colleagues and friends.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-3:30 PM, on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at The Kennedy Mortuary.

The family will be at the home of her mother, 516 Academy St., Laurens, SC 29360.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St., Toledo, OH 43604.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now