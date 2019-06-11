|
Dorothy Wharton
Greenville - Dorothy Darby Wharton, 95, of Greenville, South Carolina died peacefully on June 9, 2019, in Milledgeville, GA. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, James Hopkins Wharton, and her parents, Edward Darby and Lena Coker Darby, of Belton, SC. Dorothy's twin sister, Ann Darby Rhodes, passed away in 2015. She is survived by her son, James Darby Wharton (Madelyn), of Milledgeville, GA, and daughter, Carolyn Wharton Garrison (Gene) of Warrenton, VA.
Dorothy's granddaughters are Tiffany Wharton Davis of Milledgeville, GA; Elizabeth Garrison Kubala, of Syracuse, NY; Amy Garrison Diaw, of Springfield, VA; and Mary Ann Garrison Heiskanen, of Broadlands, VA. Her great grandchildren are Zachary, Joshua, Lindsey, Sali, Gabriel, Alec and Adam.
Dorothy and her twin sister, Ann, were graduates of Ellen Woodside High School, Class of 1940. They were proud members of the Girls' Basketball Team.
A devoted member of Laurel Baptist Church for many years, Dorothy loved her church friends, especially the members of her Sunday School Class. A member of that class, Deborah Knight McDonald, is a cousin with fond memories of ancestors and family life associated with Cedar Shoals Baptist Church near Belton, in lower Greenville County.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Fellowship Home at Meriwether, Milledgeville, GA, and Pruitt Hospice, for their excellent care of our beloved Mother.
Services will be held at Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville, SC, 29609 on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Visitation at 11 am; Service at 12 pm; and Reception at 1 pm.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Laurel Baptist Church, 2331 Laurens Road, Greenville, SC 29607.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.woodlawn-fh.com.
Mackey Funerals & Cremations at Woodlawn Memorial Park
Published in The Greenville News on June 11, 2019