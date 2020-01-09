|
|
Dorothy Meck Zungoli was born in Philadelphia on November 25, 1922 to William John Meck and Ruth Kugler Meck. She died on January 8, 2020 at the age of 97 after a long and interesting life. Her childhood was colorful, sometimes difficult, and filled with a menagerie of pets, her parent's speakeasy, and the rotating door of chosen family her parents brought to their home. She spent her teenage years as a dance instructor and professional dancer while attending high school. In her twenties she was looking for an adventure after the end of WWII and hopped on a victory ship to Germany where she worked for the US government in Wiesbaden. While in Germany, she met and married S. Salvatore Zungoli who was an Air Force Lieutenant. After ten years of marriage, two children, and ten moves, they were divorced. She then began working as a civil servant at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and finally, Crystal City, Virginia.
After her retirement, Dottie spent many years spoiling her grandchildren at the swimming pool of her condominium, at Chuckie Cheese, and at the Dollar Store. She also travelled the world and the US with her friend Sallie Lannon and other friends and relatives. She moved from Alexandria, VA to South Carolina when she was nearing 80. She made a new life for herself with her daughters, grandchildren, and new friends. The last seven years of her life she lived at Keowee Place Assisted Living in Seneca, SC where the staff became extended family. There are no words to describe her family's appreciation for the love they gave her when she was not at her best and the tender care they showered upon her for all of those years. In the last months of Dottie's life, Divine Hospice provided much needed support and care. They and Keowee Place staff made it possible for her last months and days to be comfortable and peaceful.
Dottie had a life-long love of books, poetry, movies, and the theatre which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Her family and friends were the recipients of her vivid storytelling and tales of the lives of her parents, grandparents, and the many people who passed through her own life. And those who knew her well, regularly went on thrift shop and consignment store adventures with her or received the bounty of her shopping expeditions.
Dottie was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, John William Meck, and Albert Lockwood, a sister, Ruth, and a grandson, Nicholas Zungoli Bellinger. She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Zungoli (George Rambo) of Leesburg VA and Pat Zungoli (Bob Bellinger) of Pendleton SC; a grandson, Christopher Zungoli Bellinger (Annie) of Staunton, VA, a granddaughter, Caitlin Zungoli Bellinger of Laurens, SC and two great granddaughters, Oliver River Bellinger and Beatrice Zöe Bellinger. She also had other people who enriched her life, a niece, Randi Zungoli, a great nephew, Jacob Wichelns, and a special friend who predeceased her, Charles, Schaffer.
Memorial services will be 2 PM, Saturday, January 11, 2019 at the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Clemson. 230 Pendleton Road, Clemson, SC 29631.
A private committal service will be held at Old Stone Church Cemetery, Clemson, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Divine Hospice at 115 Whithall Road, Anderson, SC 29625 or to the charity of your choosing.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020