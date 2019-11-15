Services
Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown
305 West Main St.
Easley, SC 29640
864-859-4001
Dot Ann Brown

Dot Ann Brown Obituary
Dot Ann Brown

Easley - Dorothy Ann McCoy "Dot" Brown, 85, of Washington Avenue, wife of the late Cole E. Brown, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at her home.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Troy E. McCoy and Varo Couch McCoy.

Mrs. Brown was a homemaker and member of West Greenville Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful items.

Surviving are a daughter, Tomi Ann Lane, with whom Mrs. Brown resided the past few years; a grandson, J. Heath Lane (Jennifer); a granddaughter, Kelli Ann Lane (Dustin); great grandsons, Kaleb Land, Jakeb and Kolton Lane; an estranged daughter, Linda Kay Adams; and an estranged sister, Glenda Cannon.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Terry Allan McCoy.

A private graveside service will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park. No visitation will be held. "The above family is all that will be present, even at the graveside. None of my family followed me in life, why should they follow me in death" …Mrs. Brown

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019
