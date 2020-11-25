1/1
Dot B. Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dot's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dot B. Jones

Taylors - Dorothy "Dot" Jean Bolt Jones, 90, widow of Dennon Jones, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 24, 2020 at Rolling Green Village.

A native of Laurens County, the daughter of the late Oscar Jesse Bolt, Sr. and Minnie Lee Pitts Bolt, she was a homemaker and member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Ellington (Dan) of Greenville, Teresa Rodgers (Mike) of Simpsonville and Nancy Bice (Michael) of Greer; one sister, Mary Emma Tollison of Laurens; seven grandchildren, Terra Rodgers (Steven Ramey), Rachel White (Scott), Douglas Ellington (Charis), Kristin Kennedy, Clay Rodgers (Chastity), Rebekah Robertson (Steven) and John Kennedy and twelve great-grandchildren.

She was also predeceased by one brother, Oscar Bolt, Jr. and one great-grandchild, Tyler Mitchell.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Brushy Creek Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Ralph Carter. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 10:15 until 11:15 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church Mission Fund, 4999 Old Spartanburg Rd., Taylors, SC 29687 or the American Diabetes Association, 505 Grove Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.

The family wishes to express their thanks to Rolling Green Healthcare Staff and Interim Hospice for their love and care of Mrs. Jones and her family.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved