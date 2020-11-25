Dot B. Jones
Taylors - Dorothy "Dot" Jean Bolt Jones, 90, widow of Dennon Jones, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 24, 2020 at Rolling Green Village.
A native of Laurens County, the daughter of the late Oscar Jesse Bolt, Sr. and Minnie Lee Pitts Bolt, she was a homemaker and member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Brenda Ellington (Dan) of Greenville, Teresa Rodgers (Mike) of Simpsonville and Nancy Bice (Michael) of Greer; one sister, Mary Emma Tollison of Laurens; seven grandchildren, Terra Rodgers (Steven Ramey), Rachel White (Scott), Douglas Ellington (Charis), Kristin Kennedy, Clay Rodgers (Chastity), Rebekah Robertson (Steven) and John Kennedy and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by one brother, Oscar Bolt, Jr. and one great-grandchild, Tyler Mitchell.
Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Brushy Creek Baptist Church, conducted by Dr. Ralph Carter. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10:15 until 11:15 a.m. Monday at the church prior to the service.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church Mission Fund, 4999 Old Spartanburg Rd., Taylors, SC 29687 or the American Diabetes Association
, 505 Grove Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Rolling Green Healthcare Staff and Interim Hospice for their love and care of Mrs. Jones and her family.
