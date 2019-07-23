Dot Heller Weisner



Greenville - Dot Heller Weisner, 84, wife of Roger Weisner, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House.



Born in Pelzer, she was one of ten children of the late Bryan and Inez Heller.



Dot was an active member of West Gantt First Baptist Church. She loved her church and was very involved in many activities of the church and her community. Dot was always lending a hand and using her many talents whenever and wherever she could. She was a devout Christian and loved the Lord and her family. Dot worked at PYA Monarch as receptionist and switch board operator.



In addition to her loving husband of 67 years, she is survived by three children, Cathy Nason Boothe (Doug) of Greenville, Karen Jackson (Dean) of Piedmont, and Larry Weisner (Beth) of Travelers Rest; four grandsons, Craig Nason (Sandy) of Easley, Chad Nason (Heather) of Pascagoula, MS, Eric Jackson (Erin) of Piedmont, and Tyler Jackson of Piedmont; five great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; three sisters, Nora Dodd, Macy Stevens, and Patsy Atkins; two brothers, Sammy Heller and Therion Heller; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.



In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her twin sister, Donna Coker, and three brothers, JK Heller, Bob Heller, and Pete Heller.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at West Gantt First Baptist Church with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621, or West Gantt First Baptist Church, 1452 White Horse Rd., Greenville, SC 29605.



The family would like to thank Hospice of the Upstate for their incredible care of Dot throughout her last five and a half months.



Published in The Greenville News on July 23, 2019