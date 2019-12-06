Services
Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:30 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
1623 Hester Store Road
Easley, SC
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
1623 Hester Store Road
Easley, SC
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dot Redding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dot T. Redding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dot T. Redding Obituary
Dot T. Redding

Easley, SC - Dorothy Thornton "Dot" Redding, 86, of Old Vinland School Road, wife of the late R.V. Redding went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 12:45 PM until 1:30 PM at Mt Carmel Baptist Church in Easley with the service to follow at 1:30 PM in the church sanctuary. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dot's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
Download Now