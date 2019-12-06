|
|
Dot T. Redding
Easley, SC - Dorothy Thornton "Dot" Redding, 86, of Old Vinland School Road, wife of the late R.V. Redding went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 12:45 PM until 1:30 PM at Mt Carmel Baptist Church in Easley with the service to follow at 1:30 PM in the church sanctuary. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019