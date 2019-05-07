|
|
Dot Thurston
Pelzer - Dorothy "Dot" Dora Balcombe Thurston, 88, widow of William "Bill" Marion Thurston, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home.
Born in Fountain Inn, she was the daughter of the late Arvin Jasper and Clara Bell Knighton Balcombe. She was retired from Steele Heddle and a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church in Piedmont.
Surviving are daughters, Brenda Belk of Belton and Joyce Morris (Mark) of Pelzer; son, Bill Thurston (Deborah) of Piedmont; six grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by daughter, Carolyn Jane Thurston, son, Roger Dale Thurston and brother, Arch Balcombe.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, in the mortuary chapel. Burial will follow at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Condolences:
www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 7, 2019