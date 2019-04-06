Resources
Soddy-Daisy - Dorothy "Dotty" Vernon Gilbert, 73, of Soddy-Daisy passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at her home. She retired from Memorial Hospital as a registered nurse after many years of service. Dotty was preceded in death by her parents, John and Zelle Vernon; brother, Don Vernon.

Survivors include her husband of fifty eight years, Gary Gilbert; son, Chuck (Cindy) Gilbert; daughter, DeeDee (Scott) Edgemon; grandchildren, C.J. (Camaron) Gilbert, Hunter and Haven Edgemon; great-granddaughter, Lorelai Gilbert.

At her request no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hearth Hospice or the Parkinsons' Foundation

Arrangements are by Legacy Funeral Home and Cremation Center.

Share your memories, stories and photos at www.legacyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 6, 2019
