Douglas Clyde Gipson
Easley - Douglas Clyde Gipson, 75, of Easley, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Cleo and Louise Corn Gipson.
Mr. Gipson was a graduate of Easley High School and retired from Combined Utilities in Easley after 40 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and hunting. He proudly served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Sandra Kelley Gipson; a son, Alan Gipson (Amanda) of Williamston; a grandson, Grayson Gipson; and a sister, Kathy Boyd of Easley.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a grandson, David Michael Gipson and two sisters, Sarah Whitson and Barbara Nell Gipson.
Private graveside services will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens. The family respectfully asks that mask be worn.
A public memorial service to honor Mr. Gipson will be announced at a later date.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030 or nra.org
The family will be at the home.
