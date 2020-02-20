|
Douglas Edwin Green
Simpsonville - Douglas Edwin Green, 59, of Simpsonville SC, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Doug was born, February 29, 1960, in Minneapolis MN, the son of Raphael and Jocelyn Green. He was a member of the Christian Science Church in Greenville, SC. Doug graduated from DeKalb High School and from NIU with BS in Business and an MBA in International Finance.
Doug filled his free time with his family, boating, playing guitar and constantly beating his brother Gerald in tennis.
He absolutely loved baseball especially the Chicago Cubs.
He worked at Vac-U-Lok, the company that he created in 1997.
He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
Doug is survived by his wife Diane (Davidson), 4 children, Courtney (Matthew Shoemaker), Monica, Alex and Ben; brothers, Randy(Angela) Evergreen VA, Gerald (Cathi) Buffalo Grove IL; sister, Ruth Synowic (Paul) Naperville IL; 2 grandchildren, Mason and Eli Shoemaker; and nephews Kyle & Owen (Gerry & Cathi), nieces Janey, Kayleigh and Kennedy (Randy & Angela). He was preceded in death by parents, Raphael and Jocelyn Green.
There will be a celebration of life Saturday, February 29th, at Elks Lodge in Dixon, Illinois from 2-4 pm.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020