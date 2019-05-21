|
Douglas "Doug" Powers
Greer - Douglas "Doug" Powers, 74, of Greer, SC, went to be with the Lord on May 12th, 2019 after a long battle with health problems.
Doug was born to Orrie and Florence Powers of Wisconsin, on July 1st, 1944. He served our country in the Air Force from 1964-1968. Later, he was Director of Operations of the Postal Service for the upstate of South Carolina before he retired.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean Powers of Greer, SC; two sisters and one brother; son George Powers of Sunset, SC; daughter and son-in-law Janet Powers Walker and Scott Walker of Belton, SC; granddaughters Nicole Powers and Elizabeth Powers; great-granddaughter Avery Mae Powers; two step-sons of Greenville; and a step-grandson of Greenville.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents, one sister and three brothers of Wisconsin; and his granddaughter of Greenville.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. this Thursday, May 23rd, at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Dr, Anderson SC 29621.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Duke Lung Transplant Center in Durham, NC.
Published in The Greenville News on May 21, 2019