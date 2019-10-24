|
|
Dwight "Brick" Worthy
Greenville - Funeral services for Dwight "Brick" Worthy, 67, of 19 Junction Ct, Greenville, SC will be held 1 pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Shady Oak Baptist Church. He was a Vietnam Navy Veteran and was retired from the trucking industry. He is survived by his wife, Connie Jeter Worthy; three daughters, Charlita Worthy, Amber Worthy, and Yolanda Worthy; five grandchildren; his siblings. Burial will follow in the Mount Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, Sharon, SC on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 3 p.m.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave.
Spartanburg, SC
(864) 948-0025
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019