E. Pauline Thomas
E. Pauline Thomas

Easley - Mrs. Evelyn Pauline Sheriff Thomas, 96, wife of the late Ruppert Ralph Thomas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, September 11, 2020.

Born in Greenwood County, the daughter of the late Samuel Wilford Sheriff and the late Mattie S. Sheriff, Pauline was a graduate of Alcoa High School and a homemaker. She was a faithful member of Dacusville United Methodist Church since 1968 and sang in the church choir. Pauline loved cooking, especially baking cakes, cookies and pies. She will be dearly missed by all that loved and knew her.

Surviving are her daughter, Ramona T. Gravely (Sam) of Sunset; her sister, Hilda Beatrice Sheriff of Easley; and special friends, Melba Hooper, Steve and Teresa Pace, Genna Talbert and Billy and Karen Durham. In addition to her husband, Ralph, and her parents, Pauline was predeceased by three sisters, Ressie I. Norris, Vivian Watson and Helen Jones.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Dacusville United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM Tuesday at the church, prior to the service.

Due to the COVID-19 Crisis only 50 persons will be allowed in the church sanctuary for the visitation and the service. Masks will be required before entering the church.

The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Ramona and Sam Gravely.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff members of Wren Hospice for the love and care they provided for Mrs. Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dacusville United Methodist Church, 1365 Thomas Mill Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
