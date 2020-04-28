|
Eara J Long
Greenville - Ms. Eara Jean Long, 68, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home. She was a daughter of the late James Long and Mamie Martin.
Surviving: one daughter, Ashley Burkes of the home; two sisters, Annie (Jimmy) Seabrook of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Judith Hall of Greenville, SC; one granddaughter, Delilah Nelson of the home; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside Service: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 2:00pm at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020