Services
Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary Inc.
1011 Augusta St
Greenville, SC 29605
(864) 242-1144
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Eara J. Long Obituary
Greenville - Ms. Eara Jean Long, 68, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home. She was a daughter of the late James Long and Mamie Martin.

Surviving: one daughter, Ashley Burkes of the home; two sisters, Annie (Jimmy) Seabrook of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Judith Hall of Greenville, SC; one granddaughter, Delilah Nelson of the home; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service: Thursday, April 30, 2020, 2:00pm at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
