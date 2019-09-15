|
|
Earl B. Rice
Travelers Rest - Earl B. Rice, 87, of Travelers Rest, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Judson M. and Mae Batson Rice. Mr. Rice served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He owned and operated AAA Mechanical since1981, and was a member of Reedy River Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife: Betty Jo Burns Rice; one daughter: Lisa Greene (Marcus); and two grandchildren: Alex Greene, and Elizabeth Greene.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by four brothers.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon at Reedy River Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Reedy River Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday at Reedy River Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reedy River Baptist Church Capital Campaign Fund, 871 By Pass 25 North, Greenville, SC 29617, or Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 15, 2019