Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reedy River Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Reedy River Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl B. Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl B. Rice Obituary
Earl B. Rice

Travelers Rest - Earl B. Rice, 87, of Travelers Rest, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Judson M. and Mae Batson Rice. Mr. Rice served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He owned and operated AAA Mechanical since1981, and was a member of Reedy River Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife: Betty Jo Burns Rice; one daughter: Lisa Greene (Marcus); and two grandchildren: Alex Greene, and Elizabeth Greene.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by four brothers.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon at Reedy River Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Reedy River Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Monday at Reedy River Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reedy River Baptist Church Capital Campaign Fund, 871 By Pass 25 North, Greenville, SC 29617, or Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Howze Mortuary
Download Now