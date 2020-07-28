Rev. Dr. Earl D. CrumplerGreenville - Rev. Dr. Earl D. Crumpler, born October 28,1933 in Roanoke Rapids, NC, peacefully passed away on July 27,2020 at the age of 86. He was predeceased by his devoted wife of 54 years, Louise King Crumpler by 11 years. He was the son of OB Crumpler, Sr and Margaret Renn Crumpler.Rev. Crumpler is survived by a son, Dr. Ben Crumpler and his wife Marie and their two sons Dr. Matt Crumpler and his wife Allyn and their children Ben and Ellison. Dr. Jason Crumpler and his wife Meg and their children Whit, Jake and Cam. He is also survived by one brother Frank Crumpler and his wife Glenda of Atlanta, Ga. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by his older brother, O. B. Crumpler, Jr.Earl graduated from Wake Forest University, then obtained a Masters of Divinity, and a Doctorate of Ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was the pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC, North Trenholm Baptist Church in Columbia, SC, Director of Evangelism for the South Carolina Baptist Convention, and the pastor of Edwards Road Baptist Church in Greenville, SC before his retirement in 1995. He was the interim pastor of Berea First Baptist Church, Greenwood First Baptist Church, and Ashley River Baptist Church after his retirement. He served on and was President of the Executive Board of the SC Baptist Convention, and a Trustee of the South Carolina Baptist CourierEarl never preferred or requested to be addressed as Reverend or Doctor but preferred to be addressed by his first name. He participated in multiple mission trips to Brazil, Canada, Africa and Argentina. His greatest mission field he considered to be his local community. He had a heart for spreading the gospel, ministry to his local community and building relationships that brought others to have a personal relationship with the Lord. He exemplified great faith, hard work and commitment to his mission and family. He deeply understood grace and forgiveness. His Legacy lives on in the lives of his family, friends and all whom he reached for the Lord.In his early years he enjoyed growing up around and being on the Roanoke River. He loved hunting, hiking and camping in the Smokies and later being at the lake with his family. In addition to a strong faith he instilled a love of the outdoors and adventure in his family. He provided example and opportunity for his family's success and gave of himself for his family in so many ways to insure their success. We are grateful to have lived life with him. He is now reunited with his wonderful wife Louise and looking full on into the glorious eyes of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. What a wonderful culmination of a life well lived in service, faith and grace.Because of the current environment the family held private graveside services at Graceland East Memorial Park where he was laid to rest beside his loving wife.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.Condolences may be made to the Crumpler family at: