Earl HutchinsSimpsonville - Dr. Earl Wayne Hutchins18 March 1950-14 November 2020Earl Wayne Hutchins, age 70, was the fourth of five children born to Hubert Clyde and Cornelia Gilbert Hutchins. Earl was born in Athens, Clarke County, GA, and lived with his family in Auburn, Barrow County, GA. He grew up on the same farm where his father was raised. He graduated in 1968 from Winder-Barrow High School in Winder, then attended the University of Georgia, graduating from there in August 1971. He earned his M.D. from Medical College of Georgia in Augusta in 1975 and entered the U.S. Navy, where he completed his internship and residency in family medicine. He served in Charleston, SC, and Memphis, TN.After his tour of duty in the Navy, Dr. Hutchins moved to Greenville, SC, where he joined the staff of Exigent Medical Center in 1981 as an urgent care physician. In 1983 he opened his own urgent care center in Mauldin—Pine Tree Medical Center, which he operated until 1995. He then operated Hillcrest Medical Center, an urgent care and family medicine center in Simpsonville, until 2004. For the next few years, he worked at Doctors' Care in Simpsonville and other urgent care facilities. At the time of his death, he was providing diabetic counseling for patients at Amnesty Health Group in Greenville.Dr. Hutchins married Katherine Sadowski from Lorain, OH, in June 1975. They had two sons, Christopher Hubert and Matthew William Hutchins. Christopher currently lives near Cleveland, OH, with his wife Ann Marie. Matthew resides in Los Angeles, CA, with his wife Halyna and son Andros.In 2004, Dr. Hutchins married Theresa Hampton, of Fountain Inn, SC. She had worked as his office assistant at Hillcrest Medical Center, and remained his faithful helpmate for the rest of his life.Earl was preceded in death by his parents. In addition to his wife, sons, and grandson he is survived by brothers Dr. Charles Hutchins of Gastonia, NC, and Randy Hutchins of Linville, NC. Surviving sisters are Dorothy Lindquist of Port Orchard, WA, and Linda Pendergrass of Simpsonville, SC. He is also survived by step-daughters Theresa Ruth Hampton and Carly Judd of Greenville. Surviving step-grandchildren are Andrew Judd and Rachael Noone, as well as step-great granddaughter Amelia Noone.Earl was an avid skeet shooter and hunter. He also enjoyed golf, chess, and preparing smoked meats. He remained a faithful Georgia Bulldogs fan all his life.A memorial service for Dr. Hutchins will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to: Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC, 29607.