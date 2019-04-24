Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Easley, SC
Earl "Tony" James May, III

Easley - Earl J. "Tony" May, III, 63, of Easley, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Born in Greenville to Marie May and the late Earl J. May, Jr. he was a self-employed carpenter and brick mason.

In addition to his mother he is survived by a brother, Terry May; and a sister in-law, Lorraine May, both of Liberty.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Easley, at 4:00 p.m.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 24, 2019
