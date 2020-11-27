1/
Earl William Sprague Sr.
1937 - 2020
Earl William Sprague, Sr.

Piedmont - Earl William Sprague, Sr., 83, husband of Shirley Sprague, passed away November 25, 2020.

Born in Milbank, SD, he was the son of the late Bennie Leroy and Margaret Spinner Sprague.

Earl was a 1956 graduate of Ingram Glen Flora High School. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He retired from Cryovac/Sealed Air after 36 years of service. He enjoyed carpentry and woodworking and will be greatly missed by his family. He will always be remembered for his love, especially caring for his wife while she battled breast cancer.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 61 years, are his three children, Earl Sprague Jr. (Robin), Erik Sprague (Robert) and Megan Ferguson (Chris); three grandchildren, Jacob Sprague, Tyler Ferguson and Ryan Ferguson; and four siblings, Don Sprague(Eileen), Verna Pitman (Dexter), Judy Lewandowski and Carol Sprague.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, John Owen Sprague.

Graveside services will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12:00pm at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4151 Spruill Avenue, Suite 250, N. Charleston, SC 29405; or to Alzheimer's Association, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.






Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Robinson Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Memories & Condolences
