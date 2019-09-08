|
Earle (Rusty) Raymond Keaton, Jr.
Greenville - Earle (Rusty) Raymond Keaton, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019 after a long illness with his devoted wife by his side.
Rusty worked for Milliken Textiles, Southern Weaving, Woven Electronics and Gerber Children's wear.
Rusty was an Eagle Scout and loved "friendly" competitive golf and along with teammates organized an annual golf trip, The Red Snapper Invitational (RSI) for many years.
He will be missed by his family and friends.
He was the son of the late Major (ret.) Earle Raymond Keaton, Sr. and Caroline Spencer Keaton of Spartanburg. Along with his mother, he is survived by his beloved wife Margaret Nicholson Keaton of Greenville, his son, Earle Raymond Keaton III of Morristown, TN., stepson, Eugene Giddens and his wife Zoe of Cambridge England, grandchildren Nathan Keaton, Madison E
Keaton, Allison Keaton, Olivia Keaton, Alice Giddens, Harry Giddens and Cate Giddens, and his sister Jane Keaton Turnage of Spartanburg.
Rusty was known for his delightful sense of humor and his love of sports, especially golf. He attended Gaffney High School and graduated from Spartanburg High and was a member of both golf teams. He attended Clemson University and received an associate degree from Spartanburg Community College.
A memorial gathering will be held Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:30am until 12:30pm at Mackey at Century Drive.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Online tributes mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 8, 2019