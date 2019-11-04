Services
Davenport Funeral Home, Inc. - West Union
311 South Carolina Hwy 11
West Union, SC 29696
864-638-3611
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davenport Funeral Home, Inc. - West Union
311 South Carolina Hwy 11
West Union, SC 29696
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earle Mimms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earle Watson Mimms

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earle Watson Mimms Obituary
Earle Watson Mimms

Salem - Earle Watson Mimms, 79, husband of Louise McCall Mimms, of Round House Pointe, Salem, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home on Lake Jocassee.

Native of Columbia, SC, Mr. Mimms was the son of the late Earle Watson Mimms, Sr. and Dorothy Grace Gartman Mimms. Mr. Mimms was an accomplished businessman and a prominent real estate developer who had an instrumental role in the development of Lakes Keowee and Jocassee, both of which hold many special memories and meaningful moments for the Mimms family. He also served as President of the South Carolina Association of Realtors and as a board member for several banks. Mr. Mimms was a generous donor and volunteer for the Tamassee DAR School; he contributed to multiple charities; and he was an avid outdoor sportsman who traveled the globe, enjoyed countless adventures, and made friends all over the world.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Mimms is survived by his daughter: Julia Grace Mimms of Charlotte, NC; and his granddaughters: Mary Grace Mimms and Ella Danielle Mimms, both of Seneca, SC.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Mimms was preceded in death by his sons: Michael Watson Mimms and Daniel Paul Mimms; his brother: Thomas Edwin Mimms; and his granddaughter: Anna McCall Mimms.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Davenport Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Tamassee DAR School via https://www.tdarschool.org/donate or Cheohee Baptist Church, 829 Cheohee Valley Road, Tamassee, SC 29686.

The family is at the residence.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -