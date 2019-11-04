|
Earle Watson Mimms
Salem - Earle Watson Mimms, 79, husband of Louise McCall Mimms, of Round House Pointe, Salem, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home on Lake Jocassee.
Native of Columbia, SC, Mr. Mimms was the son of the late Earle Watson Mimms, Sr. and Dorothy Grace Gartman Mimms. Mr. Mimms was an accomplished businessman and a prominent real estate developer who had an instrumental role in the development of Lakes Keowee and Jocassee, both of which hold many special memories and meaningful moments for the Mimms family. He also served as President of the South Carolina Association of Realtors and as a board member for several banks. Mr. Mimms was a generous donor and volunteer for the Tamassee DAR School; he contributed to multiple charities; and he was an avid outdoor sportsman who traveled the globe, enjoyed countless adventures, and made friends all over the world.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Mimms is survived by his daughter: Julia Grace Mimms of Charlotte, NC; and his granddaughters: Mary Grace Mimms and Ella Danielle Mimms, both of Seneca, SC.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Mimms was preceded in death by his sons: Michael Watson Mimms and Daniel Paul Mimms; his brother: Thomas Edwin Mimms; and his granddaughter: Anna McCall Mimms.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Davenport Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Tamassee DAR School via https://www.tdarschool.org/donate or Cheohee Baptist Church, 829 Cheohee Valley Road, Tamassee, SC 29686.
The family is at the residence.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019