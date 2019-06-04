Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
West Gantt First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
West Gantt First Baptist Church, Sanctuary
Earleen Shelton Kastner

Greenville - Earleen Shelton Kastner, 87, widow of Ernest A. Kastner, Sr., of Greenville, died Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Dewey M. and Mildred Owens Shelton.

Earleen was a member of West Gantt First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.

She is survived by two sons, Ernie Kastner (Susan) and Tim Kastner (Tina); four grandchildren, Bruce Kastner (Sarah), Jennifer Kastner, Meghan Kastner (Jeremy), and Andrew Kastner; a great grandson, Banks Kastner; a sister, Lavenia Haile; and a brother, Jimmy Shelton (Ann).

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Earleen was preceded in death by two brothers, Junior and John Shelton.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at West Gantt First Baptist Church, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery, West.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown.
Published in The Greenville News on June 4, 2019
