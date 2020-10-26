1/1
Earnest Edwin "Ed" Black
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earnest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earnest Edwin "Ed" Black

Greenville - Earnest Edwin "Ed" Black, 90, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Ed was an MP in the U.S. Army, Korean War and a 26-year veteran of the Greenville City Police Department. He was a resident of Oakleaf Village of Greenville for Senior Living (now Kempton).

Ed Black was born in Smoaks, SC to the late Henry Grady Black and Eula Smoak Black in August 1930—a child of the Great Depression. He was the 5th of six children and attended school at Smoaks School. When he was 17 years old, he moved to Greenville to work, following his brother, Floyd, who was already living here. He met Doris Scott and they were married in 1950. The Korean war was afoot, and Uncle Sam called. Ed joined the army and was stationed in Alaska as an MP (military police). He left for duty in 1951, a few months before his first daughter, Margie, was born. Margie would be almost 18 months old before he would lay eyes on his baby girl. In 1960, 2 months after the birth of his second daughter, Debbie, Ed joined the City of Greenville Police department. There he became known by many of his brothers in blue as "Ernie" or "Double-E". He retired from the city in 1986, 26 years to the day from when he started.

Ed was a long-time member of the Greenville Shrine Club. He was a life member of the Sam Poe Lodge 284 of the Ancient Free Masons of South Carolina, a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the International Police Association. Ed attended The Way Christian Fellowship in Taylors, SC though he had not joined the congregation in recent years due to health issues. Ed spent his whole life working tirelessly to build a nest egg to ensure that his family was always taken care of. He was known for his big appetite and love of a good meal around the table with family and friends. He was always happiest while delighting the crowd with old stories of his childhood and career in law enforcement. He knew how to weave a mesmerizing yarn!

He is survived by his daughters, Margie Scruggs and Debbie McDonald (Gordon), both of Greenville; six grandchildren, Melissa Pennington, Nicholas Duncan (Brittney), Ashley Scruggs, Terry Scruggs, Beverly McDonald, and Cassie Duncan; 15 great-grandchildren, which he adored; and also his dearest friend Kathy Phillips Black, of Greenville.

In addition to his parents Ed was preceded in death by all five of his siblings.

Although no formal Receiving of Friends will be held, friends may pay their respects Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m. The family kindly requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Condolences and "Hugs From Home" may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved