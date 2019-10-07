Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Rock Springs Baptist Church
Ed Gaines Obituary
Ed Gaines

Easley - Ralph Edward "Ed" Gaines, 74, of Easley, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 6,2019.

Born in Greenville, he was the son of the late Early Guy and Pauline Moss Gaines. Ed graduated from Parker High School and served our country in the Army National Guard. He was the co-owner of G and F Machine Works, a business that was started in 1963 and still in operation today. Ed loved to hunt and fish, but his greatest joy in life was being with his family. He was a faithful member of Rock Springs Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir and served as a Deacon for over twenty years.

Surviving are his loving wife of 54 years, Evelyn Smith Gaines; his two children, Kim Gaines Wilson and her husband Ted; and Kevin Gaines and his wife Angie; a brother, Bill Gaines and his wife Claudia; and six precious grandchildren, Jarrett, Maddie, Eli, Pete, Blythe and Macie.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Sara Beacham, Guy "Pete" Gaines and D.P. "Skeet" Gaines.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2:00pm at Rock Springs Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road.

The family is at the home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News on Oct. 7, 2019
