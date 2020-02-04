|
Eddie F. Lawrence
Greenville - Eddie Franklin Lawrence, 74, passed away on February 1, 2020. He was born on September, 9, 1945 in Toccoa, GA to the late Joe Franklin Lawrence and Lena Ellen Campbell. Eddie was a Corporal in the Marine Corps and retired from J.P. Stevens. He is survived by 3 brothers; Rodney Lawrence (Jan), Samuel Lawrence (Traci), and Martin Lawrence. He is also survived by five nephews, two nieces, two great nieces, two great great nephews, and great great nieces. Eddie may have left this earth but he will be forever in our hearts.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020