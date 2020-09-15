Eddie Kerr

Eddie KerrAnderson - In the early hours of Monday, September 14, 2020, Lee Edward Kerr, Jr., fondly known as Eddie, passed peacefully away. Eddie was born in West Union, SC on March 21, 1949, the only child of the late Lee and Jessie Collins Kerr. After graduating from the Walhalla School System, Eddie began his employment at the Walhalla drug store. From an early age, Eddie always touted his desire to become a funeral director; or as he expressed to his many cousins, "I'm going to be an undertaker." True to his word, he graduated from the Kentucky Mortuary Science College in Louisville, KY.In 1966, Eddie met his access to the funeral business via, Douglas C. McDougald. Mr. McDougald instantly recognized passion, intelligence, and an affable personality; all traits of the funeral industry. Little did he know at the time of Eddie's amazing memory; eidetic. Eddie was infamous for remembering families he had served, calling each by name and ruminating stories about family members. Mr. McDougald took Eddie under his wing and the two became inseparable. They could be seen all over the area; either serving at a funeral, eating country ham at Besto, or visiting other funeral homes. Eddie quickly became a staple of The McDougald Funeral Home. Not only did he move into the hearts of the McDougald family, but also into the hearts of the many families he served over the years.Eddie was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Anderson, the National Funeral Directors Association, South Carolina Funeral Directors Association, Academy of Graduate Embalmers of Georgia and was a Certified Funeral Service Practitioner with the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice. He served several terms on the South Carolina State Board of Funeral Service.Eddie is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Patricia Greenway Todd Kerr; a daughter, Suzanne Todd Capps (Jimmy); two sons, Kevin Todd (Laurie) and Shane Todd; and grandchildren, Hannah, Morgan, Noah, Iler, Isaac and Adaleigh.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Mollie Todd.A private family funeral service will be held. However, Eddie will lie in state at The McDougald Funeral Home, Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm. Even though the family cannot personally greet friends, family and colleagues, please stop by to visit with Eddie. And remember his always remarking, "be a blessing." Little did he know how much he blessed us. He will be forever missed.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 112 Tolly Street Unit 106, Anderson, SC 29624 or to Haven of Rest, 219 W. Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624.