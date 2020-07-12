Dr. Edison Picklesimer
Greenville - Dr. Edison Picklesimer, 78, died peacefully on July 11th, 2020 at Hilltop of Greenville, located in Greenville, SC. Ed was known for his kind, loving spirit; brilliant mind; his uncanny athleticism; and his extraordinary love and devotion to his family.
Dr. Picklesimer is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Linda; two sons, Patrick and Kent (Stacy); and five grandchildren, Lainie, Lilly, Katie, Annie, and Jack, who called him "Papa". He is also survived by his three brothers, Fred, Jim and John.
Born of the late Edison A. Picklesimer, Sr. and Isabel Keaton Picklesimer, Ed received both B.S. and M.S. degrees in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech, where he served as president of the Greek fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon, member of the honorary fraternity Pi Tau Sigma, and award-winning medalist for four years on the Georgia Tech gymnastics team. Dr. Picklesimer received his PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Dr. Picklesimer had a proliferative career as an environmental engineer and helped to established and lead several environmental companies during his working life. He also excelled, and had great joy, on both the golf course and tennis courts. He was actively involved in his church and lead Sunday School for many years. More recently Ed returned to his Methodist roots in joining Aldersgate United Methodist in Greenville, SC.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Green Creek Cemetery in Highlands, NC. The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing a mask. Seating will be limited to allow for proper social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 525 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
