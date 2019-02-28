|
|
Edith Elizabeth McQueen
Greenville - Edith Elizabeth McQueen, 94, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born in Liberty, SC, she was the daughter of the late Luther F and Myrtie Wright McQueen. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Westville Funeral Home, 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611 on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 am with burial to follow at Graceland West. Visitation will be from 10 am to 10:45 am in the Chapel of the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Homestead Hospice, 1088 Crabapple Rd, Roswell GA, 30075
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 28, 2019