Edith Fisher Branham



Greenville - Edith Fisher Branham, of Greenville, widow of Morris "Chief" E. Branham, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.



Born in Cleveland GA, she was the daughter of the late Charles Jasper and Zonie Etris Fisher. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a clerk for the Greenville County School District. Mrs. Branham was a member of the Fidelis Sunday School Class at St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she attended for over 70 years.



She is survived by two daughters, Connie Cox of Greenville and Marsha Bowers (Phillip) of Pickens: three grandchildren, Cindy Everett, Gerald Cox and Charles Bowers; and one great- grandchild, Payton Bowers.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Everett.



A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1107 Main St., Greenville, SC 29601.



Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown Published in The Greenville News on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary