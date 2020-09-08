Edith Geneva WhittedTaylors - Edith Geneva Whitted, of Taylors, went home to be with the Lord September 7, 2020. She was 85 and is survived by her two daughters Patti Austin Clifton and her husband Curt Porter of Greer and Penny L. Curtis and her husband John of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Hugh Clifton and his wife Jeanette, Ricky Dale Moore and his wife Stephanie and Kristina Jancic and her husband Jared; three great grandchildren, Savannah and Everest Clifton and Luna Moore. Her husband, T.K. Whitted, preceded her in death in 2008.Edith was a member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church and member of the church choir, the Ladies prayer group and the Children Good News Club. She worked at the Chris Logan Career College as a Cosmetology Instructor.Funeral services will be Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1pm in the chapel of Mackey Funerals and Cremation at Century Dr. with Rev. Jim Russell officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12:45 Friday prior to the service. A private committal service will follow the service in Spartanburg. Her service will be live streamed Friday via Mackey Mortuary Facebook.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 4999 Old Spartanburg Rd., Taylors, SC 29687.Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr; online tributes at