Edith M. Tapp
Greer - Edith Miller Tapp, 97 years of age, of Greer, widow of Samuel "Sam" Judson Tapp passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Hospice of the Foothills in Landrum.
Born on May 16, 1921 in the small community of Steadman, SC in Lexington County, she was the only daughter of Charlton and Girlie Rish Miller. At the time of her death she was the second oldest living member of Washington Baptist Church, and a member of The Annie Berry Willing Workers' Sunday School class. Edith worked part time at Ponder's Ice Cream Parlor in downtown Greer during her high school years, then after graduation worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company for thirty-six years until her retirement.
Surviving are a daughter, Patricia "Patsy" Tapp Edney and a son, Samuel, "Sammy" Judson Tapp, Jr; four grandchildren; Pamela Smith Durham (Phil), Saundra "Sandy" Smith Chafee (Mike), Bryan Thomason (Sandy) and Jessica Tapp-Cuyer (Matt); seven great-grandchildren, Austin Durham, Rish Durham, Trace Durham, Emily Thomason, Cole Thomason, Kaylie Meredith and Aiden Cuyer; one brother, Charlton Eugene "Butch" Miller (Sonja) and a sister-in-law, Carlene Lanford Miller.
Edith was predeceased by two brothers, Brice Miller and Glenn Miller; one daughter, Rosemary Tapp Thomason and an infant son, Joseph Allen Tapp.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Washington Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Drew Hines and Rev. Joe Price. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Austin Durham, Bryan Thomason, Cole Thomason, Chris Miller, Lee Miller, Tommy Tapp and Judd Tapp.
Honorary escort will be Tim Howell, Jeff Howell, Jerry Bruce, Jimmy Tapp, Ted Campbell and Bennie Campbell.
The family is at the home of her daughter.
Memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church, 3500 N. Highway 14, Greer, SC 29651 or Hospice of the Foothills, 260 Fairwinds Road, Landrum, SC 29356.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on May 4, 2019